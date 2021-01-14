Police in Medford Seek Missing Woman

Police are looking for a woman who went missing Thursday in Medford, Massachusetts.

Authorities say 60-year-old Denise Fino walked away from a medical facility Thursday evening.

Fino may be in the Forest Street area, police said.

Police describe Fino as being about 5'5 with grey hair in a ponytail.

At the time she was last seen, Fino was wearing a grey sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information should call the Medford Police Department.