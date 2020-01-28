Local
Police in Saugus Stop Man With a Knife

Police used non-lethal force to subdue a potential attacker

By Josh Sullivan

A man wielding a knife was stopped by police in Saugus Monday evening around 9:20 p.m.

Police arrived at Woodbury Avenue after a report of a disturbance. Police said that when they arrived, the man came out of a building holding the knife.

Officers tried to de-escalate the situation, but say when the man refused, they deployed a "bean bag projectile", which allowed the officers to place him into custody.

The suspect's name is not being released at this time. The incident is still under investigation, police said.

