Police Investigate Apparent Murder-Suicide in Charlton: DA

State police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that took place at a Charlton, Massachusetts home Saturday night, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said.

Police responded to a 911 call at 7:15 p.m. to a home on Southbridge Road. When they arrived, a man was found dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A woman was also found with several gunshot wounds. Despite the efforts of first responders, the woman later died from her injuries, police said.

The names of the couple are being withheld until family members are notified.

The investigation is continuing, Early said. State police and Charlton Police have determined there is no threat to the public.