Police Investigate Shooting in Lowell

The victim was med-flighted to a Boston hospital and expected to survive after being shot multiple times.

By Nathalie Sczublewski

Generic police car lights.
File Photo

A person is seriously injured after being shot multiple times in Lowell, Massachusetts on Saturday night. Police are currently investigating the incident. 

Police arrived on Appleton Street at 11:03 p.m. The victim was discovered on the sidewalk and was shot several times. Officers administered first aid to the victim. 

The individual was med-flighted to a Boston hospital and is expected to survive. 

Police say they found a firearm along with other evidence. They add the shooting does not appear to be a random act of violence. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 978-937-3200. 

