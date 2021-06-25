Police Investigate Two Shootings in Peabody

Police are investigating two shootings overnight in Peabody, Massachusetts.

Crime scene tape roped off Washington Street and Veterans Memorial Drive, where police were actively investigating overnight.

A bullet hole could be seen in the driver's side of a gray Audi on Washington Street near Allen Lane. The car was towed. About four minutes down the road, on Veterans Memorial Drive, the back window of a Honda SUV was shattered.

At least one person was taken to the hospital. No further information was immediately available.