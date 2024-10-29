Maine

Police investigating deadly shooting in Portland, Maine

Few details have been released

By Marc Fortier

News Center Maine

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred on Monday night in Portland, Maine.

Portland police said in a post at 7:17 p.m. Monday on X, formerly known as Twitter, that they were at the scene of a shooting in the area of Portland and Alder streets. In an update at 10:20 p.m., they said an arrest had been made in connection with the shooting, and that the shooting victim had died.

They said more information will be released on Tuesday.

Footage from News Center Maine showed crime scene markers and tape near Dyers Variety Store.

No further details were immediately available.

