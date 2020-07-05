Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
dorchester

Police Investigating Incident in Dorchester

According to neighbors, the incident happened around 3 a.m. Sunday

By Shauna Golden

generic police car lights SDPD

Boston Police on Sunday are investigating an early morning incident that occurred near Stonehurst Street and Norton Street in Dorchester, Massachusetts.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. following a confrontation between two people, according to neighbors. The victim of the incident was not involved in the altercation.

The victim is believed to be a woman in her 30s. She did not live in that neighborhood.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Roxbury 10 hours ago

One Dead, Multiple People Wounded in Separate Shootings in Mass. on July Fourth

Rhode Island 12 hours ago

Rhode Island Nursing Home Group Defends Coronavirus Response

Police officers, law enforcement officials and the medical examiner's office are continuing their investigation into the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation. No information has yet been confirmed.

This article tagged under:

dorchesterBoston Police DepartmentInvestigation
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us