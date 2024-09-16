Boston

Police investigating stabbing near Fields Corner MBTA station

A man has been taken to the hospital following an apparent stabbing near Field Corner MBTA station in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

Police responded to the T station on Dorchester Avenue shortly after 8p.m. on Sunday to find the man suffering from possible stab wounds.

It is unclear how serious his injuries are. Police say no arrests have been made.

The incident remains under investigation.

