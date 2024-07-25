Police investigating suspicious death in northern Vermont

Police are investigating a suspicious death in the town of Morristown in northern Vermont.

Around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Morristown police officers conducting a welfare check at a residence on Elmore Street found 76-year-old Richard Cote dead inside his home. An associate of Cote's had called police to say they were concerned about him.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Morristown police said Cote's death is considered suspicious and is currently being investigated. They said the death is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no active threat to the community.

Cote's body was taken to the state medical examiner's office in Burlington, where an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of his death.



329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit and Crime Scene Search Team are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information related to Cote's death is asked to call the Morristown Police Department at 1-802-888-4211.