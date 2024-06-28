New Hampshire

Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being shot by police in Manchester, NH

Several roads in the area are currently shut down

By Marc Fortier

A man suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot by police in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Friday morning.

Manchester police said on social media shortly after 10 a.m. that they were involved in an investigation in the area of Beech and Bridge streets. A later update said they were investigating a shooting.

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said in a release issued just before 11 a.m. that they are responding to a report of a police shooting that occurred Friday morning in Manchester. They said an adult male subject was shot and has been taken to an area hospital with what police described as life-threatening injuries.

Several roads in the area are closed, police said, and motorists should seek alternate routes.

The attorney general's office said there is no known threat to the general public, and the shooting remains under investigation.

