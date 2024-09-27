Police investigation underway at gas station in Randolph

Boston police detectives are assisting Randolph with an investigation in their city, a department spokesperson confirmed Friday.

Aerial footage from the scene shows a large scene at a Mobil gas station, with at least two cars contained between crime scene tape.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Boston police said they could not immediately provide further details. Randolph police deferred to Boston police when reached for comment.

NBC10 Boston will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.