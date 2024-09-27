Randolph

Police investigation underway at gas station in Randolph

Aerial footage from the scene shows a large scene at a Mobil gas station, with at least two cars contained between crime scene tape

By Thea DiGiammerino

A police investigation at a gas station in Randolph, Massachusetts, on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

Boston police detectives are assisting Randolph with an investigation in their city, a department spokesperson confirmed Friday.

Boston police said they could not immediately provide further details. Randolph police deferred to Boston police when reached for comment.

NBC10 Boston will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.

