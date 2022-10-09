Local

Kingston

Man, Woman Found Dead at Kingston Home

Few details have been released

By Marc Fortier

Massachusetts State Police and Kingston police are at the scene of a death investigation on Sunday afternoon.

The Plymouth District Attorney's Office said a man and woman, both 45 years old, were found dead of gunshot wounds at a home on Elm Street in Kingston. They were found by a family member who came to check up on them and then called 911 around 11:15 a.m.

The man was found outside the home and the woman inside, police said.

The district attorney's office said this was not a random act of violence and there is no threat to the public.

No further information about the nature of the investigation was immediately available.

A large police presence was seen at the address.

