Man, Woman Found Dead at Kingston Home

Massachusetts State Police and Kingston police are at the scene of a death investigation on Sunday afternoon.
The Plymouth District Attorney's Office said a man and woman, both 45 years old, were found dead of gunshot wounds at a home on Elm Street in Kingston. They were found by a family member who came to check up on them and then called 911 around 11:15 a.m.
The man was found outside the home and the woman inside, police said.
The district attorney's office said this was not a random act of violence and there is no threat to the public.
No further information about the nature of the investigation was immediately available.
A large police presence was seen at the address.