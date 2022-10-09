Local

Search Underway for Missing Hunter in Cohasset

By Lara Salahi

Massachusetts state and local police are searching for a man who went hunting in the woods near Lily Pond in Cohasset on Saturday but has not yet returned.

Police have identified the missing man as 56-year-old Joseph Whooley.

A full ground and air search resumed early Sunday morning. The search began late Saturday night.

State Police helicopter could be seen in the area on late Saturday night assisting in the search.

Authorities say to expect numerous police and public safety personnel in the area of Lily Pond.

