Police Locate Driver Who Crashed Into Parked Cars in Roxbury on Thanksgiving

Police say they found the driver caught on camera in a rollover crash in Roxbury

By Kathryn Sotnik

Boston Police say they have found the driver of a Jeep that crashed into several parked cars in Roxbury early Thanksgiving morning.

Dramatic home surveillance video captured the moments when the crash occurred on Chesterton Street near Mass. Ave. around 4 a.m. Thursday.

The car “came barreling down the street. Like no lie barreling prob doing 50 miles per hour,” said Eric Samayoa, who caught the crash on his home surveillance camera.

“At four am my mother is screaming that a car flipped over and hit the cars,” Samayoa said.

By the time police got to the scene the driver and passenger had made it out of the car. Boston police said the driver fled the scene and four cars were damaged in the crash.

Police have not released the driver's name, but say they have identified and located the driver. The driver is being charged with reckless operation and will be summoned to court.

Residents woke up on Thanksgiving morning to find their cars totaled. Samayoa said he was just thankful his mom wasn’t out there at the time.

“My mother is a manager at Panera bread. She gets up at like four in the morning to go to work. She’s usually at work at like 4:10, 4:20 and the accident happened at four in the morning….I’m thankful it’s Thanksgiving. If it was yesterday my mother could have been on her way to work,” he said.

All of the parked cars were unoccupied at the time. No injuries were reported.

The driver damaged four parked cars before taking off.

