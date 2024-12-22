Police look to identify man in connection to armed robbery in Boston

Authorities are seeking the public's help in identifying a man in connection to an armed robbery in Boston.

Boston Police says the incident occurred in the area of 333 Warren Street on December 11.

Authorities describe the man as a middle-aged hispanic male, approximately 5’6”. wearing a black ball cap, black jacket, dark gray pants, white sneakers and carrying a backpack.

The man fled on a bicycle to Edgewood street after the incident, according to police.

According to authorities, the man is known to frequent the store and has stolen from them in the past.

Anyone with information is urged to call Boston Police at (617) 343-4275.