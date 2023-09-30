Police looking for armed robbery suspect in Wareham

Authorities are looking for a man suspected of robbing a fast food restaurant in Wareham, Massachusetts on Friday morning.

Wareham Police say they responded to a report of an armed robbery at Subway located in 2890 Cranberry Highway at around 10:49 a.m.

Authorities say the masked man brandished a firearma and told employees to open the cash register.

The man took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the store, according to police.

Police say they were unable to locate the suspect but found what appeared to be a toy revolver wrapped in electrical tape in a nearby ditch.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities at (508) 295-1206 Ext. 2235.