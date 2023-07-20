Local

Police looking for missing 17-year-old from Roxbury

Jasmine Johnson is known to frequent the New Market Square area of Roxbury.

Boston Police are looking for a 17-year-old girl from Roxbury who has been missing more than a month.

According to police, Jasmine Johnson is known to runaway. She was reported missing by the Department of Children and Families on June and was found about two weeks later at her aunt's house on June 13.

Police say Johnson then ran away from DCF custody around 1:20 p.m. on June 15 and has not returned. She is known to frequent the New Market Square area of Roxbury.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts you are urged to call 617-343-5628.

