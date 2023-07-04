Police: Man breaks into Raynham home, fatally shoots woman in apparent murder-suicide

An investigation is underway in Raynham, Massachusetts following an apparent murder-suicide that occurred at a home early Tuesday morning.

Authorities say a man broke into the home on Ruth Ellen Road around 2 a.m. and fatally shot 30-year-old Tatiana Tavares while she was laying in her bed. The shooter, whom authorities have identified as 43-year-old Scott Swale, of Easton, apparently turned the gun on himself, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.

The woman who was shot as well as another tenant who was in the home both called police. When officers arrived, they found Tavares and Swale dead.

Tavares and Swale had been involved in a hostile yearlong "on again off again relationship," according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. No additional information was released.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.