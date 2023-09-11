Dedham

Police respond to ‘physical altercation' outside Dedham District Court

Ambulance personnel evaluated two injured people, but both refused transport to the hospital

By Marc Fortier

Mass.gov

Police responded to what they are describing as a "physical altercation" outside Dedham District Court on Monday morning.

Dedham police said that shortly after 10:30 a.m., an officer in the area of the courthouse saw the altercation taking place in the street. Several officers who were already in the area, along with court personnel and others, intervened to stop the altercation and restore order.

Coastal Ambulance responded to the scene to evaluate two injured people, but they refused transport to the hospital for further evaluation.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the altercation, and asked anyone who witnessed it to call them at 781-326-1212.

No further information was immediately available.

