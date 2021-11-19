Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Cambridge

Residents Asked to Shelter in Place as Police Respond to Armed Barricaded Subject in Cambridge

Cambridge police said they are on Sciarappa Street between Charles and Spring streets for "an active barricade situation"

By Marc Fortier

Police in Cambridge, Massachusetts, say they are dealing with a potentially armed suspect who is barricaded inside a building on Friday morning.

Cambridge police said they are on Sciarappa Street between Charles and Spring streets for "an active barricade situation."

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Once officers arrived on scene, police said they learned that a male inside a residence has access to a firearm. They said there is believed to be one additional occupant in the apartment.

No injuries have been reported.

Police said negotiators and tactical officers are on scene. Residents in the immediate area are asked to shelter in place and people are urged to avoid the area as officers work to resolve the situation.

More Massachusetts stories

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Boosters for All in Mass. as COVID Cases Continue to Rise Dramatically

Massachusetts 11 hours ago

Mass. State Trooper Who Refused COVID Vaccine Hands in Her Badge

This article tagged under:

CambridgeMassachusettsshelter in placebarricaded subjectsciarappa street
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us