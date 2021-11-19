Residents Asked to Shelter in Place as Police Respond to Armed Barricaded Subject in Cambridge

Police in Cambridge, Massachusetts, say they are dealing with a potentially armed suspect who is barricaded inside a building on Friday morning.

Cambridge police said they are on Sciarappa Street between Charles and Spring streets for "an active barricade situation."

Once officers arrived on scene, police said they learned that a male inside a residence has access to a firearm. They said there is believed to be one additional occupant in the apartment.

No injuries have been reported.

Police said negotiators and tactical officers are on scene. Residents in the immediate area are asked to shelter in place and people are urged to avoid the area as officers work to resolve the situation.