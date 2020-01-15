Local
Springfield

Amber Alert Issued for Missing 11-Year-Old Springfield Girl Believed to Have Been Abducted

Charlotte Moccia was last seen on Lafayette Street around 1:30 p.m. when she was returning home from school

By Marc Fortier

Springfield Police

Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 11-year-old girl in Springfield, Massachusetts, who is believed to have been abducted.

Charlotte Moccia was last seen on Lafayette Street in Springfield around 1:26 p.m. Wednesday, police said. She was returning home from Hampden Charter School.

Police said this is being treated as a possible abduction. A dark blue or black Honda, possibly a Civic, with dark tinted windows is believed to be involved. The vehicle had no front plate, distinctive rims and a moonroof, and may have been driven by a female.

Charlotte is described as being about 4'2" tall, weighing about 60 pounds, with long brown hair. She may be wearing a white jacket, khaki pants and a dark shirt that may have the Hampden Charter School logo on it. She may also have a school-issued laptop with her.

Massachusetts State Police said they are assisting, and the initial investigation suggests that a male subject was walking behind the girl and forced her into the back of a vehicle.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen Charlotte or the vehicle or suspects or who has any other information about this incident is asked to call 911 immediately.

