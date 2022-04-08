Police Search for Man Accused of Assaulting 2 Women in Brighton

Boston police are looking for a man accused of assaulting two women in Brighton earlier this week.

The first incident involved a woman who was walking on Commonwealth Avenue near Spofford Road in Brighton shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday. She told police that the man indecently assaulted her and then ran away.

The second incident occurred that same evening, but wasn't reported to police until Thursday. The woman told police that she was walking on Glenville Avenue in Brighton when the suspect, who was wearing glasses and a facemask, assaulted her and then ran toward Harvard Avenue.

The man was described as wearing a black baseball cap, dark colored jacket, dark washed jeans and dark sneakers with white soles. He is believed to be about 30-45 years of age.

The Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding both of these incidents and released photos of the suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to call detectives directly at (617) 343-4400.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1(800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).