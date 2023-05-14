Police Search for Missing Child on Castle Island

State police say they are searching for a missing child on Castle Island and the surrounding ocean.

Police first received the call for help around 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Crews are specifically searching by Fort Independence along the harbor walk, police said.

Boston police, Boston fire, Boston emergency medical staff are assisting in the search for the missing child, who is a 4-year-old boy from South Boston, according to officials.

Multiple people who were at the park at the time of the call say personnel arrived quickly, and first started searching by playgrounds before spreading out the search to the water.

Authorities say they are utilizing patrols, the Mass. State Police Marine Unit, Dive Team and Air Wing to search for the missing child.

Photo by Vinny Nallagatla, 5/14/23

https://twitter.com/MassStatePolice/status/1657910256532332547

This is a developing story.