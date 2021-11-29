Police Search for Wrong-Way Driver Who Led Them on 14-Mile Chase on I-93 in NH

New Hampshire State Police are searching for a driver who led them on a 14-mile chase while driving the wrong way on Interstate 93 Sunday night.

The vehicle in question is believed to be a late 2000s Ford SUV, dark in color, police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

State police said they received multiple calls around 10:22 p.m. that a driver was traveling the wrong way on the highway, heading southbound in the northbound lane in the area of Exit 6 on I-93 in Manchester.

Troopers tried to stop the car as it approached the lower split at the junction with I-293 but the driver continued on through Londonderry.

State police took the next crossover and caught up to the vehicle, following it from the southbound side as troopers and local police attempted to get in position to deploy a stopping tactic.

Troopers continued to travel parallel to the SUV on the southbound side with their lights flashing and sirens sounding, but the driver didn't stop. As the vehicle approached the weigh station in Windham, troopers lost sight of it due to the tree line dividing the median. The car was last seen in the area of mile marker 6.

State and local police had set up in the crossovers immediately south of the Exit 3 off ramp anticipating that the SUV would continue southbound in the northbound lane, but the car had either corrected its path of travel or gotten off the highway via the Exit 3 northbound onramp.

Anyone who may have witnessed this event and has information regarding additional make, model, or plate information or may have dash cam footage of the event is asked to contact Trooper Jacob Winslow at (603) 223-4381 or by email at Jacob.A.Winslow@dos.nh.gov.