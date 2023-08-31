milton

Police search Milton pond for Florida man missing 2 weeks

Authorities conducted a water search Thursday at Turner's Pond in Milton, Massachusetts, where Kevin Brennan, a missing Florida man, was last seen Aug. 14

Milton Police Department

A search was conducted Thursday at a pond in Milton, Massachusetts, for a missing Florida man last seen more than two weeks ago.

Authorities say 29-year-old Kevin Brennan was reported missing to the Milton Police Department two weeks ago. He had been staying in the Quincy area.

According to police, Brennan was last seen leaving Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Milton on Monday, Aug. 14.

That same day, police say his phone was last pinged in the area around Turner's Pond. Police say crews searched the water late Thursday afternoon, but nothing has been found.

NBC10 Boston

Brennan, who is autistic, is described as a 5'9, 160-pound white man. When he was last seen, he was wearing grey shorts, a white T-shirt, black Asics sneakers and a grey baseball hat.

The search for Brennan is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-698-3800.

