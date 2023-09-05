Major police presence in search for shirtless man in Boxborough

Law enforcement officials are searching for a shirtless man "who may be connected to a potential assault" in the woods near Interstate 495 in Boxborough, Massachusetts State Police said.

State troopers had set up a perimter for their search roughly within the area of Eldridge and Harvard roads, the agency said. It had aircraft and police dogs helping look for the man.

Boxborough "residents who see a suspicious person or someone who seems out-of-place for his surroundings should not approach, but rather, call 911," state police said in a statement.

The person being sought was described wearing black pants and no shirt. More details on the potential assault weren't immediately available.

Boxborough police confirmed to NBC10 Boston a search was ongoing but didn't share more information about what they were searching for. In a Facebook post, the department urged the public to avoid the area of Old Harvard Road, Eldridge Road and the town line with Stow, where there was heavy police activity for an ongoing investigation.

State troopers were seen searching rural parts of the area around the Delaney Wildlife Management Area.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.