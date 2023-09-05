Massachusetts

Major police presence in search for shirtless man in Boxborough

Boxborough police urged the public to avoid the area of Old Harvard Road, Eldridge Road and the town line with Stow, where there was heavy police activity for an ongoing investigation

By Asher Klein

A Massachusetts State Police cruiser conducting a search in Boxborough on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

Law enforcement officials are searching for a shirtless man "who may be connected to a potential assault" in the woods near Interstate 495 in Boxborough, Massachusetts State Police said.

State troopers had set up a perimter for their search roughly within the area of Eldridge and Harvard roads, the agency said. It had aircraft and police dogs helping look for the man.

Boxborough "residents who see a suspicious person or someone who seems out-of-place for his surroundings should not approach, but rather, call 911," state police said in a statement.

The person being sought was described wearing black pants and no shirt. More details on the potential assault weren't immediately available.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Boxborough police confirmed to NBC10 Boston a search was ongoing but didn't share more information about what they were searching for. In a Facebook post, the department urged the public to avoid the area of Old Harvard Road, Eldridge Road and the town line with Stow, where there was heavy police activity for an ongoing investigation.

State troopers were seen searching rural parts of the area around the Delaney Wildlife Management Area.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

pets 2 mins ago

Hundreds of mice need loving homes – the MSPCA is waiving adoption fees to find them

New England Patriots 48 mins ago

Revisiting the 2020 draft: Kyle Dugger vs. Jalen Hurts

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsMassachusetts State Policei-495Boxboroughpolice search
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us