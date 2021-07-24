Police Searching for Missing Cambridge Woman

Police in Cambridge, Massachusetts, are looking for your help.

They say they are searching for Denise Lorusso, 58, who was reported missing from a Norfolk Street residential program after she left the residence.

Lorusso was last seen around 11 a.m. Wednesday. Police believe she is wearing "a red and blue striped crew neck shirt with 3 quarter sleeves and navy blue capris," they said in a tweet.

She is known to visit Central Square in Cambridge and Union Square in nearby Somerville.

Lorusso has schizophrenia and has been missing before, police said.

If you have seen her, or have any information on her whereabouts, contact Cambridge Police at 617-349-3300.