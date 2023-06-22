Police searching for man who fell out of canoe and never resurfaced in western Mass.

Police are continuing to search for a man who fell out of a canoe and never resurfaced in western Massachusetts on Wednesday.

State police said Thursday morning that they are resuming search operations at Hampton Ponds State Park in Westfield for a man who fell out of a canoe late Wednesday night.

The missing person is a young adult male from East Longmeadow. His name has not been released.

The man was in a canoe with two other people in a pond at the park when it capsized around 6 p.m. Wednesday, state police said. The two other people in the canoe returned to shore, but the third never resurfaced. Teams searched until 11:30 p.m. without locating him.

One of the men who made it to shore was taken to a local hospital but is expected to survive.

Westfield police and fire, state police dive teams and Massachusetts Environmental Police are all participating in the search.