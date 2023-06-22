Thousands of dead fish fill Salem Harbor near Pickering Wharf

Thousands of dead fish could be seen Wednesday in the water near Pickering Wharf in Salem, Massachusetts.

The state's Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs says the incident was the result of a mechanical failure on a commercial boat, which accidentally released several thousand dead menhaden into outer Salem Harbor.

Winds and tides then brought the fish to South River and Pickering Wharf, environmental officials said, adding that it's difficult to remove them

"Unfortunately, there was an accident that happened," City Councilor Domingo Dominguez said. "It's nothing complicated, it's nothing to worry about. The health of the people is guaranteed."

The area is popular with fishermen. Some grabbed menhaden to use as free bait.

"This is pogies, and they're one of the best lobster baits available out there. They're expensive right now," one man said.