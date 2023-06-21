Community calls for answers after woman allegedly posed as student at 3 Boston schools

A search warrant related to an adult woman accused of fraudulently enrolling in three separate Boston high schools is being impounded in West Roxbury District Court, leaving the community with more unanswered questions.

The woman, who is in her early 30s, allegedly used fake identities to enroll in Jeremiah E. Burke High School, Brighton High School and English High School. She was caught on June 14, according to a police report, which checks off "human trafficking" as a possibility.

While investigators look into how and why this happened, the community is voicing concerns over safety and transparency.

"The fact of the matter is that parents and students alike no longer feel safe," Boston City Councilor Julia Mejia said.

"I think, like, 'Oh my god, she can hurt me?' I was asking, and I was scared," 18-year-old Boston Public Schools student Ana Lima said.

Mejia criticized communications from the district, which told parents about the issue nearly a week later. The city councilor is also calling for a full audit of the enrollment process.

"It is, to me, unimaginable that Boston Public Schools did not catch this, and that this individual was able to go through three schools," Mejia said. "Someone violated our trust and walked among our students and put them at risk."

School officials didn't realize something was wrong until a man claiming to be her father went to English High School about a week after she enrolled there, saying he was planning to pull her out due to bullying.

The Massachusetts Department of Children and Families confirmed the woman worked there off and on between 2016 and 2022. She's still listed as a licensed social worker associate on the state's website, valid through March 2025. And Arbour Counseling Services confirmed she was working there until January 2018.

NBC10 Boston is not identifying the woman because she has not been charged with a crime.

Boston police did not have an update on the investigation Wednesday. The woman has been ordered to stay away from school property.