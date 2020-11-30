Police Searching for Missing NH 11-Year-Old

Police in Franklin, New Hampshire, are searching for a missing 11-year-old who hasn't been seen since Sunday afternoon.

Franklin police said the child was last seen around 3:15 p.m. in the area of Gile Road. He is approximately 4'8" tall and weighs about 70 pounds. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve shirt and sweatpants.

Police have not released the child's name. As of 6:40 a.m. on Monday, he still had not been found.

New Hampshire State Police, New Hampshire Fish and Game and local police are all assisting in the search.

Police urged residents to check their garages, cars, out buildings and sheds to see if he might have spent the night on someone's property.