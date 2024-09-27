Police searching for missing NH man with dementia

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 75-year-old New Hampshire man with dementia who went missing on Thursday night.

New Hampshire State Police said Friday morning that they have activated the Missing Vulnerable Adult/Silver Alert system at the request of Barrington police. They are looking to find Gary Hubbard, who was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Thursday leaving his home on Mallego Road in his vehicle, a silver 2020 Ford Escape with New Hampshire license plate number 3197879.

His destination was First Crown Point Road in Strafford, but he never arrived. Family members said Hubbard suffers from dementia.

Hubbard is described as being 6' tall and weighing about 200 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who sees Hubbard or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call Barrington police at 603-664-7679.