Police seek driver that crashed into firetruck on I-495

Police are searching for a tractor-trailer driver who sideswiped a firetruck that was shielding a crash scene on I-495 in Norton, Massachusetts, on Sunday.

Massachusetts State Police said Mansfield Fire Engine 33 was blocking the left and middle lanes of 495 southbound near exit 27 as emergency crews responded to a crash. Around 4:30 a.m., a tractor-trailer sideswiped the firetruck, leaving significant damage. No one was hurt.

The tractor-trailer continued traveling down the highway without stopping, according to State Police. The truck was pulling a white trailer and likely has damage to the left cab and possibly part of the trailer unit.

Police released a photo of the firetruck showing damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call Massachusetts State Police at 508-543-8550.