Police Seek Man Who Stole Jar of Money for Cancer Fundraiser

Police in Pelham, New Hampshire, are looking for a man who stole a jar containing funds for a cancer fundraiser from a local store.

Police said the cancer fundraiser tip jar was stolen from Ray's Stateline Market on Mammoth Road. They didn't say when the theft occurred.

Surveillance images of the suspect were released by police, including one showing him holding the jar of money.

Police said the man was driving a 2007 Ford Taurus with Massachusetts license plates.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Pelham police at 603-635-2411.