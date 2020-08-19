Police say they have identified a person-of-interest in a hit-and-run crash that badly injured a husband and wife in Natick, Massachusetts, on Tuesday.

The victims, who are believed to be Natick residents, were taken by helicopter to hospitals in Boston and Worcester after a blue pickup truck allegedly hit them while they were walking on the sidewalk along Washington Avenue shortly before 6:30 p.m. The victims were pushed into a wooden fence, police said. They remain hospitalized in serious condition.

The woman was impaled by the fence, according to a neighbor.

"God bless her. She was fighting and still conscious and both of her legs had multiple, multiple injuries, plus she was impaled with a piece of the spike that had gone from the fence through her," said Karen Miscia, a nurse who ran over to help.

Police recovered the blue pickup truck overnight. No arrests have been made, and they are asking the person-of-interest to come forward and take responsibility.

Seconds before the crash, a neighbor captured a blue pickup truck on his home surveillance camera, driving down the road and making a turn where crash happened.

Another neighbor, Ann Lentell, was out in her backyard having dinner when it happened.

"They were not going at a normal speed at all," she said of the truck. "They were trying to get out of there fast."

Witnesses told police the driver was a woman with two young male passengers, both of whom got out of the truck after the accident.

"There is no question, no doubt in anyone's mind, or should be no doubt in anyone's mind, that the operator of that vehicle and the occupants knew people were struck," Natick Police Lt. Brian Lauzon said.

NBC10 Boston saw a blue pickup truck similar to the one police were looking for towed into the Natick Police Department Tuesday night.

"We are confident that we have the vehicle that struck those two pedestrians," Natick Police Chief James Hicks said.

Police said their investigation remains active and they are asking people in the neighborhood who might have surveillance footage or other video of the truck to come forward.