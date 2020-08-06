Police Seek to Identify Man Involved in Assault of Child in Dedham

Police need the public's help identifying a man they say was involved in the assault of a child Wednesday in Dedham, Massachusetts.

The incident happened at the intersection of High and Bussey streets, according to a post on the Mass Most Wanted website.

Police haven't offered more details about the assault incident.

Surveillance footage shared by Mass Most Wanted shows a man wearing a black baseball hat backward, a black T-shirt with white stripes on the arms, black shorts and white sneakers. The man, who was wearing a mask and glasses, is described as being short with a small build.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Dedham police 781-751-9329 or by reporting a tip on the Mass Most Wanted website.