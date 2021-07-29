Police: Teenage Lifeguards Attacked in Worcester

A 42-year-old Worcester man is accused of trying to stab and beat with a bat teenage lifeguards after they asked his children to leave a community pool Wednesday.

Carlos Betancourt is accused of attacking a 17-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl after the lifeguards asked a group of youth to leave the Lincoln Village pool house because they weren't listening, Worcester police said.

Police were called to the pool at 134 Country Club Blvd in Worcester, Massachusetts, around 5:35 p.m. Tuesday, where they spoke with a number of witnesses.

Betancourt, the father of the youth asked to leave, walked into the pool house where the lifeguards were gathered and began verbally arguing with them, police said. He allegedly then took out a knife and swung it at a 17 -year-old male lifeguard.

The lifeguard jumped back and was not touched by the knife. Betancourt went back to a car in the parking lot, grabbed a baseball bat, and returned to the pool house, police said. He allegedly swung the bat at the 15-year-old female lifeguard, but missed.

Next, Betancourt is said to have used the bat to smash the front glass door of the pool house and fled the scene.

After a brief search, police found Betancourt at his Liberty Street address and arrested him. He is charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and vandalism. Betancourt will be arraigned in court.

The incident is the second attack on lifeguards in Worcester this summer. A 17-year-old lifeguard was beaten and stabbed at Bell Pond on the Fourth of July shortly after he asked a group of young men to stop smoking and drinking.