Police Warn of Bear Sightings in South Shore Town

Police in Scituate are issuing warnings to residents after reports of black bear sightings in the town.

The most recent sighting occurred Monday morning in the area of Meetinghouse Lane, Stockbridge Road and Greenfield Lane, the Scituate police said in a Facebook post.

The bear was initially reported near Old Oaken Bucket Road and Tack Factory Pond Drive, then on Elm Street moving east.

Scituate police said Massachusetts Environmental Police officers were in the area monitoring the situation. If residents do see a bear, police advise them to stay away and leave it alone.

Police are also encouraging residents to remove bird feeders, secure any loose outdoor trash, clean grease from backyard grills, protect beehives and livestock, and to keep pets on leashes while outside.

Anyone who sees a bear is asked to report it to 781-545-1212.