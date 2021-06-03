Popeyes Plans to Open New Location North of Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A chain of chicken spots could be expanding further into the Greater Boston area, with a new outlet possibly coming to the northern suburbs.

According to an article from The Daily Times Chronicle, Popeyes is looking to open in Woburn, with the plan being to take over the former D'Angelo space on Mishawum Road. If approved, the new location of the Florida-based chain would join others in Boston by Northeastern University, Roslindale, Roxbury, West Roxbury, Brockton, Chelmsford, Everett, Lynn, Randolph, and Quincy.

Popeyes is known in part for its fast food items with Louisiana influences, including fried chicken, popcorn shrimp, biscuits, red beans and rice, green beans, fried pickles, and more.

The address for the proposed new location of Popeyes in Woburn is 305 Mishawum Road, Woburn, MA, 01801. The website for the chain can be found at https://www.popeyes.com/

by Marc Hurwitz

