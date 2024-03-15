Popular bakery in South Brookline reopens after being closed since 2021 due to a fire

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A Kosher and Pareve bakery that has been closed for more than two years due to a fire has returned.

According to multiple sources (including Universal Hub), Cheryl-Anns' Bakery in South Brookline opens back up Friday, with a Facebook post from the place on Wednesday saying "What just happened, you asked ? Cheryl-Anns' got approved to open this Friday morning March 15th !!!…lots of happy tears over here….come See us …open at 7am."

The bakery, which is located on the West Roxbury Parkway, was hit by a blaze in December of 2021, and has been closed ever since; the shop is known for such items as challah bread, babka, cakes, cookies, and more.

The address for Cheryl-Anns' Bakery is 1010 West Roxbury Parkway, Chestnut Hill, MA, 02467. Its website can be found at https://cherylannsbakery.com/

