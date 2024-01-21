Popular brewery opening new location, new concept planned for shuttered North End eatery

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between January 15 and January 21.

Vitamin Sea Brewing to Open Brewery and Taproom in Plymouth

An award-winning brewery in Weymouth has announced a second location coming to the South Shore.

Article 24 in Brighton Has Closed

A restaurant in Brighton has shut down after being in business for eight years.

The Dial and the Blue Owl at 907 Main in Cambridge Have Closed; Future of Places Unknown

A restaurant and a bar located in a boutique hotel in Central Square are shuttered, with little information about what might become of the spaces.

Rina's in Boston's North End Has Closed; New Concept Apparently on Its Way to the Space

A North End dining spot known for its pizza has shut down, though it looks like a new concept may be opening in its space.

Courthouse Fish Market in East Cambridge Has Closed

A local seafood market that has been in business for more than 100 years has shut down.

