Popular Food Truck Opens Brick-and-Mortar Location at MarketStreet Lynnfield

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

The people behind a suburban food truck that offers chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, and more have opened a brick-and-mortar location.

According to its website and social media, Chicken & the Pig is now open at MarketStreet Lynnfield, with an official grand opening slated for November 3. In addition to breaded chicken sandwiches and gourmet hot dogs, the dining spot also offers chicken strips, salads, waffle fries, craft beer, milkshakes, and more.

Chicken & the Pig started out as a food truck in Middleton, residing at The Lot on South Main which is across from Richardson's Ice Cream. It appears that the food truck will remain in that space, as both the truck and the brick-and-mortar are shown on the website, which can be found at https://chickenandthepigfoodtruck.com/