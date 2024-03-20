Popular New York-style deli on the North Shore has apparently closed

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

It looks like a North Shore deli that has been in business for nearly 40 years has shut down.

According to a source, Lendy's Deli in Saugus is no longer in operation, with a phone call placed to the Route 1 spot indicating that its phone appears to no longer be working. Our source had tagged us on a page within the North Shore Dining Facebook group that says "Lendy's in Saugus is now closed. Sources tell me that Lendy's Deli in Saugus is closing for good this week," though the website for the restaurant gives no indication that it has shuttered; a Google search does show it listed as being "permanently closed," however.

Lendy's first opened in 1985, offering an array of deli items including matzo ball soup, corned beef, liverwurst, and pastrami sandwiches, a lox platter, meat knishes, sweet kugel, and cheesecake.

The address for Lendy's Deli was 653 Broadway (Route 1), Saugus, MA, 01906. Its website is at http://www.lendysdeli.com/

