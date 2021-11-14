Portsmouth Police Officer on Leave Following Assault Charge

A Portsmouth, New Hampshire, police officer is facing a domestic assault charge stemming from an incident at his home in Maine.

Portsmouth Police Chief Mark Newport said officer Todd Goodwin is on administrative leave following his arrest Thursday night in South Berwick, Maine.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The chief called the allegations "serious'' and said he's awaiting more information from the investigating agency.

South Berwick police didn't immediately return an email seeking comment, and The Associated Press could not find a number for Goodwin.