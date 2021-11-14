Local

New Hampshire

Portsmouth Police Officer on Leave Following Assault Charge

By The Associated Press

Portsmouth Police cruiser
File

A Portsmouth, New Hampshire, police officer is facing a domestic assault charge stemming from an incident at his home in Maine.

Portsmouth Police Chief Mark Newport said officer Todd Goodwin is on administrative leave following his arrest Thursday night in South Berwick, Maine.

The chief called the allegations "serious'' and said he's awaiting more information from the investigating agency.

South Berwick police didn't immediately return an email seeking comment, and The Associated Press could not find a number for Goodwin.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
