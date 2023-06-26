Local

Lynnfield

Possible drowning overnight in Lynnfield

By Matt Fortin

NBC10 Boston

One person was taken to the hospital after a possible drowning early Monday morning in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, according to the town's fire department.

First responders were called to the possible drowning in a pool on North Way at around 3:45 a.m., according to Lynnfield fire.

One person was taken to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington.

The condition of the person taken to the hospital was unknown at last check. The case is being investigated.

