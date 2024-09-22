Possible human remains found in Barrington, RI

Construction has come to a halt at a work site in Barrington, Rhode Island, after possible human bones were found by an excavator operator there.

NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR reports that the surprising find was made at Elm Lane on Thursday. The bones are now with the medical examiner's office.

Authorities don't know how long the bones were there, but the house that used to stand there was built in 1949, WJAR reports.