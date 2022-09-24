Post Malone Postpones Saturday's Concert at TD Garden: ‘I Feel Terrible. I Love You Boston'

The Post Malone concert scheduled for Saturday night at TD Garden has been postponed "due to unforeseen circumstances," the Boston entertainment venue said.

The rapper posted a statement to his Twitter account confirming the news and apologizing to his fans.

Post said he felt "so good" Friday night but woke up Saturday with cracking sounds on the right side of his body. He went on to say he was having a very difficult time breathing and felt a stabbing pain whenever he moved.

Post added that he was at a hospital and could not do the show planned for Saturday night due to the pain he's experiencing.

The concert had been set for 7 p.m., and the news that it had been postponed appeared to come late from both the Garden and the rapper. The venue made the announcement with a 7:19 p.m. Twitter post, while the rapper posted his statement to Twitter around the same time.

Tonight's Post Malone show at TD Garden is being postponed due to unforeseen circumstances. Fans should retain their tickets to be used for a new date once it is announced. pic.twitter.com/SQOIC3sIEW — TD Garden (@tdgarden) September 24, 2022

The TD Garden said fans should hold onto their tickets that can be used for a new date once it has been announced. There was no immediate word on when that might be.

The rapper apologized several times in his statement, saying he felt terrible for postponing his Twelve Carat Tour stop in Boston.

"I love y'all so much. I feel terrible, but I promise I'm going to make this up to you. I love you Boston, I'll see you soon. I'm so sorry," he wrote.

The 27-year-old has been on the mend after bruising his ribs in a nasty fall during a Sept. 17 concert at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. While performing, Post fell against a hole on stage, hitting his chest. That show was paused while he was examined by medics, but he went on to perform five more songs.

The day after, he spoke about the incident in a selfie video on Twitter.

"Whenever we do the acoustic part of the show, the guitars on the guitar stand...it goes down, and there's this big-a-- hole, so I go around there and I turn the corner and bust my a--," the hip-hop star said. "Winded me pretty good. Got me pretty good. We just got back from the hospital and everything's good. Everything's good. They gave me some pain meds and everything and we can keep kicking a-- on the tour."

His manager, Dre London, wrote on Instagram that despite rumors, Post "didn't break 3 ribs lastnite thank god," adding, "We did X-rays @ hospital after the show &they declared he had bruised his ribs! In true Posty fashion loving his fans he finished the show!"

In the middle of a song during his performance in St. Louis, Missouri, on Saturday, Post Malone fell into a hole on stage that moments before was opened to lower an instrument into.