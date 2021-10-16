Potentially Severe Storms Possible Saturday Evening

To many, this has been one of the best weeks of the year -- mild weather with a bonus for the weekend forecast. We’re enjoying ANOTHER day in the 70s, and a mostly dry afternoon for much of New England before cooler temperatures arrive tomorrow.

Taking it step by step, we’ll continue to watch for windy conditions Saturday afternoon as wind gusts reach up to 30 mph in some spots. A mix of sun and clouds will do battle during the late afternoon as the frontal boundary gets closer. The wind direction will be shifting to the northwest while pushing in showers in western New England close to 6 p.m. By 10 p.m. we'll be watching those showers near Boston and by midnight most of eastern New England will be having a busy night with some embedded downpours.

These showers could bring the isolated risk of severe storm potential and a slight chance of damage, mainly in western New England. There could be a risk of tree damage, 50 mph wind gusts and thunder with the strongest storms. As the night goes on, most of these cells will likely weaken with the loss of the daytime heating and advance into the east with a slower pace and less energy.

Once those showers exit eastern New England tomorrow by 8 a.m., we’ll be ready to enjoy a significant drop in temperatures and crisp air. Tomorrow we’ll have highs in the mid-60s, with sunshine through much of the day. The chance for isolated sprinkles and light showers can't be ruled out, but overall a mainly dry day.

Once we begin next week, our lows will be dropping to dip into the 40s. Our highs will stay in the upper 50s to low 60s and our rain chances will remain minimum. What a stellar start!

By Wednesday, our temperatures will rise again to climb the upper 60s and we’ll be getting close to 70 degrees by Thursday. It becomes a roller coaster when we drop again to the low 60s and upper 50s by next weekend.