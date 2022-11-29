Local

President Biden Expected to Visit Boston Friday

The President is expected in town at the same time as British royalty

By Matt Fortin

President Joe Biden is set to be back in Massachusetts later this week, not long after his trip to Nantucket for Thanksgiving, according to The Boston Globe.

Biden is expected to attend a Democratic fundraising event for the Georgia Senate run-off election Friday, according to the Globe. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey are also expected to attend the event.

Friday is also the day of the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, which the Prince and Princess of Wales are traveling to Boston to attend. It's unclear if the President will attend that event or meet with the British Royals.

The Earthshot Prize was founded by Prince William to honor groundbreaking solutions to environmental issues.

