President Biden visiting Maine on Friday, 9 days after Lewiston mass shootings

President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden are scheduled to visit the Lewiston, Maine, area on Friday afternoon in the wake of last week's mass shootings that left 18 dead and 13 injured.

While we don’t know their exact schedule, they may visit the Just In Time bowling alley, as well as Schemenges Bar and Grill – the two sites of the shootings nine days ago.

The White House says President Biden and Dr. Jill Biden are traveling to Maine to be with the family members, community members, and first responders personally impacted by the tragic events of last week.

A White House official said shortly after the mass shooting, the president directed the federal Office of Gun Violence Prevention to work closely with the Lewiston community to provide support and coordinate resources, including extensive services for victims.

The White House released a statement Friday morning on behalf of the president, saying in part, “Recovering from this attack will be long and difficult, and President Biden is committed to marshaling resources from across the federal government to support Lewiston every step of the way. He will also continue to be relentless in doing everything in his power to stop the epidemic of gun violence tearing our communities apart and urging Congress to act on commonsense gun safety legislation.”

Maine Gov. Janet Mills issued her own statement saying she is “profoundly grateful” for the president’s support.